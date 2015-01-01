Abstract

With economic development, the volume of hazardous materials is increasing, and the potential risks to human beings and the natural environment are expanding. Road transportation has become the main mode of transportation for hazardous materials. Because of the specific characteristics of hazardous materials, if an accident occurs in the transportation process, it often causes mass casualties, serious property and socioeconomic damage, and damage to the ecological environment. Hence, transportation is an important part of the life cycle of hazardous materials. This paper designs an optimization platform for multidestination, multiterminal, and multivehicle networks that transport hazardous materials. The logistics module in TransCAD software is used to construct this platform. By identifying the effective transportation routes considering the transportation risk, sensitive target population, and transportation time of each road section, the entropy method can be used to fuse and obtain the comprehensive impedance value of each road section. Finally, the optimal transportation network of hazardous materials was obtained by the transportation network optimization algorithm in TransCAD. The platform can display the optimal transport program with data windows, text, and maps. The research results provide a reference for relevant departments to scientifically manage the transport of hazardous materials.

