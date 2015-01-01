Abstract



Objectives:

Thought problems, such as hallucinations and delusional or disorganized ideas, have been associated with increased sleep problems and risk for suicidal ideation (SI). Sleep problems have also been linked directly to suicidality in adolescence. The nature of the relationship between these symptoms among adolescents with acute suicidality is not well understood. This study aims to examine the interrelationships between thought problems, sleep difficulties, and SI in adolescents psychiatrically hospitalized for safety concerns, with the goal of informing suicide risk screening and intervention for this population.

Methods:

Participants included adolescents (n = 690) aged 11-18. A retrospective chart review was used to obtain scores on study measures, including the Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire Junior (SIQ-Jr), the thought problems and sleep disturbance scales on the Youth Self Report (YSR), and mental health diagnoses using the Children's Interview for Psychiatric Syndromes (ChIPS).

Results:

Findings indicate that SIQ-Jr scores are moderately correlated with both YSR thought problems (r = 0.51, p < 0.001) and YSR sleep disturbance (r = 0.47, p < 0.001). Further, linear regression analyses support the hypotheses that thought problems (β = 0.28) and sleep difficulties (β = 0.11) are uniquely associated with SI, beyond the significant effects of depression (β = 0.36) and female sex (β = -0.07); R2 = 0.43, F (8, 673) = 62.49, p < 0.001).

Conclusions:

These results suggest that sleep interventions and treatment of thought problems may be important for reducing SI, within and outside the context of depression. Furthermore, the adolescent version of the YSR may be a useful tool to evaluate these risk factors alongside other psychiatric concerns.

