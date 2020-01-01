Abstract

Balance and ambulation are the result of a multicomponent control process through the interaction of the sensory and motor information. Despite the clinical relevance of the somatosensory system, its role has not drawn much attention from clinical researchers in that motor impairment is considered a major cause of dysfunction. There is little research on how somatosensory impairment alone affects functional disability after stroke. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of isolated somatosensory deficit on the balance and ambulation ability in patients with stroke. P38 latency of the SSEP was used to evaluate the integrity of the dorsal column-medial lemniscus pathway and the SSEP reference value was derived from the formula considering individual height and age. According to the SSEP latency, subjects were classified into 'normal', 'abnormal', and 'no response' group. A total of 110 supratentorial stroke patients with at least grade 4 of the Medical Research Council scale of lower extremity on the affected side were enrolled. Berg balance scale (BBS) and functional ambulatory categories (FAC) showed significant differences among the groups (P < 0.05). In post-hoc analysis, the BBS and FAC was significantly different between the 'normal' and 'abnormal SSEP' group (P = 0.013 for BBS, P = 0.004 for FAC) and the 'normal' and 'no response SSEP' group (P = 0.015 for BBS, P = 0.006 for FAC). We found that isolated somatosensory impairment has a negative effect on the balance and ambulation ability in patients with supratentorial stroke after the acute phase.



