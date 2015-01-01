Abstract

Patterns and correlates of substance use among urban African American young women (ages 18-19, n = 459) were examined. Four patterns were identified: no/infrequent alcohol and marijuana use (64.9%); recent alcohol only use (18.2%); recent marijuana only use (7.9%); and recent alcohol and marijuana use (9.0%). Having a recent male sexual partner and a history of sexual coercion were associated with increased odds of marijuana-only and dual use. Greater family support and childhood sexual abuse were associated with increased odds of alcohol-only use.



RESULTS suggest that sexual relationships and history of abuse/coercion are important factors in young African American women's substance use.

