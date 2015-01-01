|
Madkour AS, Clum G, Green J, Latimer J, Schmidt N, Johnson C, Kissinger P. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Epidemiology, Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA, USA.
32052710
Patterns and correlates of substance use among urban African American young women (ages 18-19, n = 459) were examined. Four patterns were identified: no/infrequent alcohol and marijuana use (64.9%); recent alcohol only use (18.2%); recent marijuana only use (7.9%); and recent alcohol and marijuana use (9.0%). Having a recent male sexual partner and a history of sexual coercion were associated with increased odds of marijuana-only and dual use. Greater family support and childhood sexual abuse were associated with increased odds of alcohol-only use.
African American; alcohol use; illicit drug use; marijuana use; young adult