Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Madkour AS, Clum G, Green J, Latimer J, Schmidt N, Johnson C, Kissinger P. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Epidemiology, Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2020.1725708

PMID

32052710

Abstract

Patterns and correlates of substance use among urban African American young women (ages 18-19, n = 459) were examined. Four patterns were identified: no/infrequent alcohol and marijuana use (64.9%); recent alcohol only use (18.2%); recent marijuana only use (7.9%); and recent alcohol and marijuana use (9.0%). Having a recent male sexual partner and a history of sexual coercion were associated with increased odds of marijuana-only and dual use. Greater family support and childhood sexual abuse were associated with increased odds of alcohol-only use.

RESULTS suggest that sexual relationships and history of abuse/coercion are important factors in young African American women's substance use.


Language: en

Keywords

African American; alcohol use; illicit drug use; marijuana use; young adult

