Colgrave JP, Stasa H, Fraser J. Nurse Res 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

University of Sydney Susan Wakil School of Nursing and Midwifery, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.7748/nr.2020.e1677

32052613

BACKGROUND: Few valid and reliable measures of professional self-efficacy and its influence on reporting child abuse and neglect (CAN) are available.

AIM: To test the psychometric properties of the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Self-Efficacy (CANRSE) (English) questionnaire.

DISCUSSION: The Psychometric Grading Framework graded the strength of the psychometric properties of CANRSE (English) as 'good'. CANRSE can be measured using this tool, having been tested with a cohort of Australian health professionals. CANRSE can be used in Australian healthcare settings and will benefit health disciplines by examining the influence of self-efficacy on CAN reporting in clinical practice and research.

CONCLUSION: The psychometric properties of CANRSE (English) provide evidence to support the assertion that it is a reliable instrument to measure self-efficacy in reporting CAN cases. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The validity and reliability of CANRSE (English) have been established. Future research should focus on larger studies testing a shorter version of the tool.

© 2020 RCN Publishing Company Ltd. All rights reserved. Not to be copied, transmitted or recorded in any way, in whole or part, without prior permission of the publishers.


Language: en

child abuse; child protection; clinical; domestic abuse; health promotion; instrument design; research; research methods; safeguarding

