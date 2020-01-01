Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few valid and reliable measures of professional self-efficacy and its influence on reporting child abuse and neglect (CAN) are available.



AIM: To test the psychometric properties of the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Self-Efficacy (CANRSE) (English) questionnaire.



DISCUSSION: The Psychometric Grading Framework graded the strength of the psychometric properties of CANRSE (English) as 'good'. CANRSE can be measured using this tool, having been tested with a cohort of Australian health professionals. CANRSE can be used in Australian healthcare settings and will benefit health disciplines by examining the influence of self-efficacy on CAN reporting in clinical practice and research.



CONCLUSION: The psychometric properties of CANRSE (English) provide evidence to support the assertion that it is a reliable instrument to measure self-efficacy in reporting CAN cases. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The validity and reliability of CANRSE (English) have been established. Future research should focus on larger studies testing a shorter version of the tool.



Language: en