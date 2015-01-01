|
Citation
|
Biondi M, Valentini M, Picardi A. Riv. Psichiatr. 2020; 55(1): 41-46.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Trattamento dimensionale dell’aggressività, impulsività e attivazione: uno studio su pazienti psichiatrici ospedalizzati.
|
Affiliation
|
Centro di Riferimento per le Scienze Comportamentali e la Salute Mentale, Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Roma.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Il Pensiero Scientifico Editore)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32051625
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Most psychotropic drugs are effective for several mental disorders, rather than for specific diagnoses. The dimensional approach to psychiatric nosology can explain the non-specificity of drug action, and it could usefully integrate the traditional categorical approach and may help optimize personalised psychiatric treatment. This study aimed at examining the use of antiepileptic drugs, particularly valproate, for the treatment of prominent aggression, impulsivity, and activation, within the conceptual framework of a "dimensional pharmacotherapy" strategy.
Language: it