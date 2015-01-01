Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide, with several risk factors, including a family history of mental disorders (FHMD) and interpersonal violence. The relationship between these risk factors needs further investigation.



AIM: Addressing the impact of interpersonal violence on suicide attempts, and its interaction with FHMD.



METHODS: 192 participants completed an online questionnaire, including the Psychological Maltreatment Review and the Karolinska Interpersonal Violence Scale (putative mediating variables variables), questions about previous suicide attempts and FHMD. Logistic regression and mediation analysis were performed.



RESULTS: FHMD (OR=7.09, 95%CI [2.20,22.81]), expressed violence in childhood (OR=2.55, 95%CI [1.26,5.18]) and exposure to violence in childhood (OR=2.80, 95%CI [1.80,4.34]) predicted attempted suicide. Exposure to, and expression of violence in childhood mediated 15.23% and 9.63% respectively of the total effect of FHPD on attempted suicide. LIMITATIONS: Small sample size, reporting bias on FHMD an attempted suicide, self-selection bias due to sampling technique.



CONCLUSIONS: The familial load on adult suicidal behavior is partially mediated by exposure to violence in childhood, suggesting that the presence of a relative affected by any psychiatric condition may contribute to exposure to violence in childhood, which eventually enhances the risk of suicide in adulthood.

Language: en