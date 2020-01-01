SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lambert CE, Troister T, Ramadan Z, Montemarano V, Fekken GC, Holden RR. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, Queen's University, Kingston, ON, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12624

PMID

32052885

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Unlike many investigations that focus on suicide ideation rather than suicidal behavior, the present research evaluates the merit and relative efficacy of psychache (i.e., unbearable mental pain) for predicting self-reported suicide attempts among university students who are starting university.

METHOD: A sample of 516 elevated-risk undergraduates was assessed during the first three weeks of starting university and, again, 10 weeks later.

RESULTS: Psychache and depression, but not hopelessness, could predict change in suicide attempter status. When measures of psychache, depression, and hopelessness were considered simultaneously, only psychache provided significant, unique predictive power.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings are interpreted as supporting Shneidman's model whereby psychache is seen as the cause of suicide.

© 2020 The American Association of Suicidology.


Language: en
