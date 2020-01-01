|
Citation
Lambert CE, Troister T, Ramadan Z, Montemarano V, Fekken GC, Holden RR. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Queen's University, Kingston, ON, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32052885
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Unlike many investigations that focus on suicide ideation rather than suicidal behavior, the present research evaluates the merit and relative efficacy of psychache (i.e., unbearable mental pain) for predicting self-reported suicide attempts among university students who are starting university.
Language: en