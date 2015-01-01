Abstract

BACKGROUND: As age-related health problems are often related to a combination of physiological, psychological and social aspects, it has been proposed that multi-component interventions might be particularly effective to improve older peoples' health. The present study used a smartphone-based approach to promote health through activities including physical as well as cognitive components performed in a daily life context.



METHODS: This study investigated the effects of different health-related variables (e.g. gait and cognition) as well as the individual motivation for physical activity. The study included 34 community-dwelling older adults (mean age 75.0 ± 3.7 years, 15 women) who took part either in smartphone-based activities (intervention group) or attended lectures (control group). The smartphone-based interventions were undertaken semiweekly.



RESULTS: Baseline tests showed that participants in both groups already had a high motivation for physical activities. Analyses indicated that the smartphone application was considered to be user-friendly.



CONCLUSION: There were no substantial health-related benefits from the activities, probably due to moderate to good health status and activity levels at baseline and too little additional activity intensity during the intervention. Hence, it is recommended that for future research the subjects included should be less active or have health restrictions.

Language: de