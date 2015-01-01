|
Citation
|
Haeger M, Bock O, Zijlstra W. Z. Gerontol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Smartphone-basierte Gesundheitsförderung im Alter : Ein explorativer, mehrkomponentiger Ansatz zur Verbesserung der Gesundheit im höheren Alter.
|
Affiliation
|
Institut für Bewegungs- und Sportgerontologie, Deutsche Sporthochschule Köln, Am Sportpark Müngersdorf 6, 50933, Köln, Deutschland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32052186
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: As age-related health problems are often related to a combination of physiological, psychological and social aspects, it has been proposed that multi-component interventions might be particularly effective to improve older peoples' health. The present study used a smartphone-based approach to promote health through activities including physical as well as cognitive components performed in a daily life context.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Active assisted living; Active living; Bio-psycho-social approach; Older adults; Wearables