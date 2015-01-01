|
Makhlouf-Obermeyer C, Sharara E, El-Eid G, Hitti EA. BMC Emerg. Med. 2020; 20(1): e10.
Department of Emergency Medicine, American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon. hittieveline@gmail.com.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32054436
BACKGROUND: The health effects of war and armed conflict on casualties and mental health of those directly exposed has been well described, but few studies have explored the indirect health effects of violent events. This paper assesses the indirect health impact of several violent events that took place in Beirut in 2013-2014 on ED visit utilization and disease patterns.
Emergency department; Health outcomes; Stress; Violent events