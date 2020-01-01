|
Citation
|
Piechaczek CE, Pehl V, Feldmann L, Haberstroh S, Allgaier AK, Freisleder FJ, Schulte-Körne G, Greimel E. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2020; 14: e6.
|
Affiliation
|
1Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy, University Hospital, LMU Munich, Waltherstr. 23, 80337 Munich, Germany.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32055255
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Severe adverse life events, such as traumatic experiences, are well-known stressors implicated in (youth) major depression (MD). However, to date, far less is known about the role of more common psychosocial stressors in the context of MD, which are part of everyday life during youth. In addition, it is not well-understood whether and how distinct stressors interact with protective factors in youths diagnosed with MD. Thus, the present study aimed at examining several specific psychosocial stressors implicated in a first-episode juvenile MD and addressed the question whether protective factors might moderate the relationship between stressors and a diagnosis of MD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Major depression; Protective factors; Psychosocial; Stressors; Youth