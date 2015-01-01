|
Bezherano I, Haider MN, Willer BS, Leddy JJ. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
UBMD Department of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York.
32058454
Exercise intolerance is an objective biomarker of the physiological dysfunction after sport-related concussion (SRC). Several trials have established the safety and clinical efficacy of subsymptom threshold aerobic exercise prescribed within 1 week of injury as treatment for SRC. Clinicians, however, may not be comfortable prescribing aerobic exercise after SRC. This article presents 3 methods of exercise prescription for patients with SRC. The first requires a graded exertion test plus a home-based exercise program requiring a heart rate (HR) monitor. The second requires a graded exertion test but no HR monitor for home-based exercise. The third requires solely an HR monitor to safely progress through the home-based exercise prescription. Patients are encouraged to keep a symptom and exercise diary and return for re-evaluation every 1 to 2 weeks. Delayed recovery should prompt the clinician to evaluate for other potential symptom generators (eg, cervical, vestibular, oculomotor, mood, or migraine disorders).
