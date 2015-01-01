Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the impact of pediatric mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), using a broad parent-reported measure, and to determine whether parent-ratings of mTBI symptoms are higher among those with premorbid attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and females.



DESIGN: Retrospective case-control. SETTING: Hospital-based sports medicine clinic. PARTICIPANTS: The retrospective chart review included 1346 (age: M = 13.11 years, SD = 2.6; 61.7% male) pediatric patients with (n = 209) and without (n = 1137) ADHD. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Group membership (ADHD vs non-ADHD) and sex (male vs female). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Baseline and current Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory-Parent Report Form (PCSI-P) Physical, Emotional, Cognitive, and Fatigue subscale scores. This study used a retrospective chart review; therefore, the hypotheses reported for the current study were formed after data were collected.



RESULTS: Controlling for patient age and days from mTBI, patients with ADHD had significantly higher retrospective parent-reported pre-mTBI ratings of physical, emotional, and cognitive symptoms (ds = 0.17-0.62) and higher post-mTBI ratings across all 4 symptom domains (ds = 0.18-0.57) than those without ADHD. There was no group × time interaction for any of the PCSI-P subscales. Females overall had higher retrospective parent-reported pre-injury Fatigue and Emotional symptoms (ds = 0.13-0.19) and higher post-mTBI symptoms in all 4 PCSI-P symptom domains (ds = 0.23-0.35), relative to males.



CONCLUSIONS: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder-related postinjury exacerbations in parent-reported symptoms can be explained, in part, by elevated retrospective parent-reported ADHD-related pre-mTBI ratings. These results highlight the importance of assessing a patient's baseline symptoms post-mTBI. These data also indicate that ADHD status and sex should be considered when interpreting mTBI symptom severity during clinical evaluation of concussion.

