Citation
Kaufman EJ, Richmond TS. Crit. Care Med. 2020; 48(3): 391-397.
Affiliation
Biobehavioral Health Sciences Department, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society of Critical Care Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32058374
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To review the public health approach to preventing and treating firearm violence. DATA SOURCES: Peer-reviewed, published scholarship and federal data systems. STUDY SELECTION: English-language, indexed research articles on the epidemiology, risk, prevention, and consequences of firearm violence. DATA EXTRACTION: This narrative review includes findings related to the epidemiology and impact of firearm violence, focusing on short- and long-term outcomes. Evidence supporting interventions at the individual, agent, and environmental level to reduce firearm-related harm was examined. DATA SYNTHESIS: Firearm violence is a major public health challenge in the Unites States. The consequences of firearm violence reach beyond the nearly 40,000 firearm-related deaths and 90,000 firearm-related injuries each year. Firearm violence, including self-harm, assault, and unintentional injury, affects the health of individuals, families, communities, and health systems. Data sources remain inadequate, however, to fully capture these impacts. Treating firearm violence as a disease and taking a public health approach to prevention and treatment is key to reducing the harms of firearm violence. Using a public health framework not only recognizes the physical and mental consequences of firearm violence but also focuses our attention on underlying causes and on innovative, multi-level interventions to reduce the harms of firearm violence.
