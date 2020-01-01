Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonfatal opioid overdose (OD) is an opportunity to identify patients who may benefit from interventions to reduce repeated overdose (rOD). In this study, we sought to determine risk and protective factors associated with rOD.



METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study of 4,155 patients aged 18-64 who presented to one of 16 emergency departments in a single Western Pennsylvania health system between July 2015 and January 2018 for index opioid overdose (iOD) and survived to discharge, we identified demographic and clinical factors association with rOD within one-year. Relative risk of repeated opioid overdose was estimated using adjusted Cox proportional hazard ratios (aHRs).



RESULTS: 14.9 % of patients (95 % CI 13.9-16.1) had a rOD, with 29 % occurring within 30 days from iOD. The adjusted hazard of opioid overdose was increased for male patients (aHR = 1.19; 95 % CI 1.01, 1.41), those with pre-iOD diagnoses of anxiety (aHR = 1.41; 95 % CI1.13, 1.77), depression (aHR = 1.44; 95 % CI 1.17, 1.78), substance use disorders (aHR = 1.30; 95 % CI 1.09, 1.55), and alcohol use disorder (aHR = 1.52; 95 % CI 1.02, 2.25). The hazard was lower for individuals prescribed an opioid in the 90 days prior to iOD (aHR = 0.59; 95 % CI 0.37, 0.97) and those admitted to the hospital for iOD (aHR = 0.56; 95 % CI 0.37, 0.86).



CONCLUSION: We found that, among ED patients who survive an initial OD, mental health and substance use diagnoses are associated with a higher hazard of repeated overdoses whereas opioids prescriptions and admission are associated with lower hazards.



