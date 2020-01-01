|
Citation
|
Mrowicki A, Krukowski M, Turoboś F, Kubiak P. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 308: e110179.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Vehicles and Fundamentals of Machine Design, Lodz University of Technology, Poland; Institute of Vehicles, Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland. Electronic address: przemyslaw.kubiak@pw.edu.pl.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32058270
|
Abstract
|
This paper introduces a new, innovative approach to pre-crash velocity determination, namely the artificial neural networks. A perceptron based on a database obtained from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) with numerous data concerning frontal vehicle crash tests: i.e. vehicle mass, deformation zone and deformation coefficients C1-C6. Part of the database entries were used to train the network to develop consistent accuracy and the remainder was used as validation and training sets.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Car accidents; Car crash reconstruction; Neural networks