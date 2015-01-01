Abstract

Introduction - Our aim is to present a rare case where a child had delirium manifestation after instillation of cyclopentolate. Case presentation - A 7-year old patient was seen in our outpatient clinic, and cyclopentolate was dropped three times at 10 minutes intervals in both eyes. The patient suddenly developed behavioral disorders along with gait disturbance, and complained of visual hallucinations 20-25 minutes after the last drop. The patient was transferred to intensive care unit and 0.02 mg/kg IV. physostigmine was administered. The patient improved after minutes of onset of physostigmine, and was discharged with total recovery after 30 minutes.



CONCLUSION - Delirium is a rare systemic side effect of cyclopentolate. The specific antidote is physostigmine, which can be used in severely agitated patients who are not responding to other therapies.

Language: en





Bevezetés - Tanulmányunk célja, hogy bemutassunk egy ritka esetet, amikor gyermekpáciensünk delírium tüneteit mutatta cyclopentolat-szemcsepp alkalmazása után. Esetismertetés - Egy 7 éves kisfiút láttunk el ambulanciánkon, és ennek során cyclopentolat-szemcseppet alkal­maztunk 10 perces időközönként, háromszor, mindkét szemben. A beteg hirtelen viselkedéses tüneteket, valamint járászavart mutatott, majd az utolsó csepp beadása után 20-25 perccel vizuális hallucinációkról panaszkodott. A beteget intenzív osztályra küldtük, és 0,02 mg/ttkg intravénás fizosztigmin-kezelésben részesült. A beteg állapota a fizosztigmin-adminisztráció után néhány percen belül javult, és 30 perc elteltével teljes gyógyulással bocsátották otthonába. Következtetés - A delírium a cyclopentolat-szemcsepp ritka szisztémás mellékhatása. A specifikus antidótum a fizosztigmin, amit olyan, súlyosan agitált betegek körében is alkalmazhatunk, akik egyéb terápiára nem reagálnak.

Language: hu