Abstract

PURPOSE: To study the epidemiology of mechanical ocular trauma and closed globe injury using the Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology System in patients belonging to the pediatric age group.



METHODS: This work involved a prospective cohort study of all ocular trauma patients (pediatric age group) registered between 2002 and 2017 at the ocular trauma care center. The data were collected using the international ocular trauma society form through our online MIS data and exported to the Excel sheet. The statistical analyses including the univariate analysis and cross tabulation were carried out using SPSS 22 software.



RESULTS: Our cohort consisted of 12687 patients with mechanical ocular trauma. There were 7546 (59.4%) eyes with open globe ocular injuries and 5328 (41.9%) with closed globe injuries. Of all closed globe injury patients, 1010 (19.0%) belonged to the pediatric age group (0-18 years), including 690 males (68.3%) and 320 females (31.7%). The mean age of the patients was 10.2 ± 5.1 years. Of all closed globe injuries, 692 (68.5%) were closed globe contusion and 318 (31.5%) were lamellar laceration.



CONCLUSION: Closed globe injury is an important in cause of vision loss in children (24% <1/60). The condition is more prevalent in males and >51.7% in children under 10 years of age. The treatment has significant impact on the visual outcome in patients belonging to the pediatric age group.

Language: en