Rosser-Limiñana A, Suriá-Martínez R, Mateo Pérez MÁ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1134.
Department of Social Work and Social Services, University of Alicante, San Vicente del Raspeig, 03690 Alicante, Spain.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32053912
BACKGROUND: Exposure to violence perpetrated on a mother by her intimate partner (IPV or intimate partner violence) has an impact on the psychosocial adjustment of her children. In addition, the violence suffered by mothers could affect parental competences.
behavioral problems: Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL); children; intimate partner violence (IPV); mother–child interactions; parenting; shelters