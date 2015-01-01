|
Citation
|
Moloney N, Glynn K, Harding E, Murphy V, Gulati G. Ir. J. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-4.
|
Affiliation
|
Graduate Entry Medical School, University of Limerick, Limerick, Ireland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Irish Institute of Psychological Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32054548
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research has shown that religious affiliation has a protective effect against deliberate self-harm. This is particularly pronounced in periods of increased religious significance, such as periods of worship, celebration, and fasting. However, no data exist as to whether this effect is present during the Christian period of Lent. Our hypothesis was that Lent would lead to decreased presentations of self-harm emergency department (ED) in a predominantly Catholic area of Ireland.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deliberate self-harm; Ireland; Lent; emergency department; religious affiliation