Citation
Van Lieshout RJ, Savoy CD, Boyle MH, Georgiades K, Jack SM, Niccols A, Whitty H, Lipman EL. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32057608
Abstract
PURPOSE: Although many young mothers (aged <21 years) are exposed to multiple adversities that increase their risk for mental illness, prevalence data are largely limited self-report questionnaires estimating only the prevalence of postpartum depression. Gaining a greater understanding of the burden of a broader range of common mental illnesses affecting these young women has the potential to improve their health as well as the development and functioning of their children.
Keywords
Adolescent; Mental disorders; Mothers; Postpartum period; Young adult