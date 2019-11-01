|
Citation
|
Hagenaars MA, Hagenaars JAP. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 264: 365-369.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Methodology and Statistics, Tilburg University, Tilburg, the Netherlands.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32056773
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Tonic immobility (TI; a state of motor arrest during threat) and has been found to be associated with the development of psychopathology. It also hindered recovery from posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after pharmacological treatment. The present study investigated the role of TI in recovery from PTSD in a large representative community sample with mixed traumas outside an exclusive treatment context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dissociation; Fear; Peritraumatic reactions; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Recovery; Tonic immobility