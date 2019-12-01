Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the relationship between physical injury and depression in youths from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Therefore, the aim of this study was to analyze the association between serious physical injury and depressive symptoms among adolescents in 21 LMICs.



METHODS: Data from the Global School-based Student Health Survey (2003-2008) were analyzed. Serious physical injury and depressive symptoms in the past 12 months were assessed with self-report measures. The association between serious physical injury and depressive symptoms was examined using multivariable logistic regression analysis and meta-analysis.



RESULTS: The final sample consisted of 44,333 adolescents aged 12-15 years. After adjustment for sex, age, food insecurity, alcohol consumption, and country, an increasing number of serious physical injuries in the past 12 months was associated with increments in the odds for depressive symptoms in a dose-dependent fashion. Those who had ≥6 serious injuries (vs. no injuries) were 2.79 (95%CI=2.23-3.48) times more likely to have depressive symptoms. The pooled odds ratio (OR) (95%CI) for the association between at least one serious physical injury and depressive symptoms obtained by meta-analysis based on country-wise estimates was 1.83 (1.67-2.01) with a moderate level of between-country heterogeneity (I2=56.0%). LIMITATIONS: This was a cross-sectional study and causality of the association cannot be deduced.



CONCLUSIONS: Serious physical injury may be a risk factor for depressive symptoms among adolescents in LMICs. Efforts to prevent physical injury and the provision of adequate health care for those who are injured may improve mental wellbeing among adolescents in this setting.



Language: en