Cheng HG, Kendler KS, Edwards AC. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 549-555.
Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, Virginia Institute for Psychiatric and Behavioral Genetics.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32056925
BACKGROUND: There has been mixed evidence about whether major depression predicts drinking onset. Empirical evidence about whether the heterogeneity of major depressive symptoms differentially predicts drinking onset is scarce, and potential sex- and age-variations have not been fully studied. In this study, we estimate sex- and age-specific relationships linking (a) depressed mood and/or anhedonia with drinking onset among all 'at-risk' individuals and (b) three latent depressive constructs, manifested by 13 clinical features, with drinking onset among individuals with depressed mood and/or anhedonia.
Language: en
Adolescents; Major depression; Onset of alcohol drinking; United states