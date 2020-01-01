Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been mixed evidence about whether major depression predicts drinking onset. Empirical evidence about whether the heterogeneity of major depressive symptoms differentially predicts drinking onset is scarce, and potential sex- and age-variations have not been fully studied. In this study, we estimate sex- and age-specific relationships linking (a) depressed mood and/or anhedonia with drinking onset among all 'at-risk' individuals and (b) three latent depressive constructs, manifested by 13 clinical features, with drinking onset among individuals with depressed mood and/or anhedonia.



METHODS: Study population was non-institutionalized civilian residents 12 years of age and older living in the United States. Major depressive symptoms and drinking onset were assessed via audio-computer-assisted self-interviews. Logistic regressions and structural equation modeling were used for analysis.



RESULTS: Among all 'at risk' individuals, depressed mood or anhedonia strongly predicted early-adolescent drinking onset, whereas they did not predict at-age drinking onset. Among individuals with depressed mood or anhedonia, a 3-factor model provided a good fit to the data for all sex- and age-subgroups. With the exception of early-adolescent boys, neurovegetative symptoms and suicide-related symptoms tended to positively predict underage drinking onset, whereas Low mood or energy tended to inversely predict underage drinking onset; limited evidence was found for at-age and post-21 drinking onset. LIMITATIONS: The observational nature precludes causal inference. Few people initiated alcohol drinking later than 21 years of age, which resulted in less precise estimates.



CONCLUSIONS: Strengths and directions of major depressive symptoms predicting drinking onset vary across age, sex, and depressive symptoms.



