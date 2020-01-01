Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-disgust has been associated with loneliness and mental health difficulties in clinical and non-clinical populations, but there is limited research on the role of self-disgust in loneliness and mental health outcomes in older adults.



METHODS: In Study 1 (N = 102; M age = 68.4 years, SD = 10.9, 68% females) we used a cross-sectional survey to explore the association between loneliness, self-disgust and mental health outcomes. In Study 2 (N = 80; M age = 68.8 years, SD = 11.4, 57% females) we used eye-tracking to investigate attentional vigilance, maintenance and avoidance in individuals with high (vs. low) self-disgust.



RESULTS: In study 1 we found that self-disgust mediated the associations of loneliness with anxiety and depressive symptoms, and in study 2 it was demonstrated that older adults with high (vs. low) self-disgust displayed attentional avoidance to their own faces, compared to the faces of unknown others, a process that may perpetuate loneliness. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design used in Study 1 limits our potential to make causal inferences. Additionally, both studies included a wide age range of older adults.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings are novel and highlight the importance of self-disgust experiences in the context of loneliness and mental health outcomes in older adults. Implications for practice and interventions against loneliness in this age group are discussed.



