BACKGROUND: Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is characterized by a pattern of instability in interpersonal relationships, affect, self-image and is marked by behavioral impulsivity including suicidal ideation and attempts. Additionally, individuals with BPD tend to engage in maladaptive ruminative thinking that is also related to suicidal ideation and attempts. Given these relations, this study aims to understand the 5 strategies of thought control (distraction, punishment, reappraisal, worry, and social control) as predictors of BPD symptoms and suicide risk.



METHODS: The sample was collected at a Southeastern University using a convenience sample of undergraduate participants. The final sample (n = 403) had an age range of 18 to 27 (M = 19.67, SD = 1.45), was 74.4% female and 25.6% male, and was primarily Caucasian (69.7%) and African American (24.8%).



RESULTS: Results demonstrate that distraction was negatively associated with BPD and suicide risk while worry and punishment were positively associated with BPD and suicide risk across three different measures of BPD. Social control was negatively associated with suicide risk and BPD but only on one of the BPD measures. Lastly, reappraisal was positively related to BPD symptoms on two measures. LIMITATIONS: Given the sample characteristics, there may be limitations in the generalizability of the findings.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings represent a first step towards examining thought control strategies as possible predictors of BPD symptoms and suicide that can inform clinical interventions designed to increase or decrease utilization of these specific strategies.



