Titus CE, DeShong HL. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 349-355.
Mississippi State University, Mississippi State, MS 39762, P.O. Box 6161, United States. Electronic address: hld166@msstate.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32056898
BACKGROUND: Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is characterized by a pattern of instability in interpersonal relationships, affect, self-image and is marked by behavioral impulsivity including suicidal ideation and attempts. Additionally, individuals with BPD tend to engage in maladaptive ruminative thinking that is also related to suicidal ideation and attempts. Given these relations, this study aims to understand the 5 strategies of thought control (distraction, punishment, reappraisal, worry, and social control) as predictors of BPD symptoms and suicide risk.
Language: en
Borderline personality disorder; Suicide Risk; Thought control