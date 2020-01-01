SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Felez-Nobrega M, Haro JM, Vancampfort D, Koyanagi A. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 311-318.

Affiliation

Research and Development Unit, Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu, CIBERSAM, Barcelona, Spain; ICREA, Pg. Lluis Companys 23, Barcelona, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2020.01.147

PMID

32056893

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicide is a global public health concern. Given that physical activity has a positive effect in the prevention and treatment of common psychiatric disorders, it may also protect against suicides. However, global data examining associations between physical activity and suicide attempts among adolescents are lacking, and sex-specific associations remain poorly understood. Thus, we assessed the association between physical activity and suicide attempts among adolescents aged 12-15 year from 48 countries.

METHODS: Cross-sectional data from the Global School-based Student Health Survey, which included 136,857 adolescents [mean age (SD) 13.8 (1.0) years; 48.9% girls] were analyzed. Suicide attempt was defined as at least one suicide attempt in the past 12 months. Physical activity was assessed by the PACE+ Adolescent Physical Activity Measure and participants were dichotomized into those who do and do not comply with the World Health Organization physical activity recommendations (60 min of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity daily). Multivariable logistic regression analysis and meta-analysis were conducted to assess the associations.

RESULTS: Meeting physical activity guidelines was associated with lower odds for suicide attempts in boys (OR=0.78; 95%CI=0.70-0.86), but higher odds for suicide attempts in girls (OR=1.22; 95%CI=1.10-1.35). The associations for boys and girls were relatively consistent across countries. LIMITATIONS: Causality or temporal associations cannot be established due to the cross-sectional nature of the study.

CONCLUSIONS: Engagement in physical activity may be an effective strategy for prevention of suicide attempts for boys but not for girls. Future studies should investigate the factors that lead to this sex difference.

Copyright © 2020 The Authors. Published by Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Exercise; Mental health; Physical activity; Suicide attempt; Suicide behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print