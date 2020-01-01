|
Citation
Kaminski JA, Bschor T. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 95-99.
Affiliation
Schlosspark Hospital Berlin and University Hospital/Technical University Dresden, Germany.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32056952
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A recent study by Hengartner and Plöderl describes a strong increase for suicides (odds ratio (OR) of 2.83, 95% CI=1.13-9.67) and suicide attempts (OR=2.38 95%, CI=1.63-3.61) in antidepressant treated patients as compared to placebo. The authors re-analyzed data presented by Khan et al. who found no drug-placebo differences in suicide and suicide attempt rates. Hengartner and Plöderl base their findings on calculating the OR from a 2×2 table of the sum of the events and the totals of the sample sizes across studies. We here argue that pooling data from all drugs may not be the adequate approach.
Language: en
Keywords
Antidepressants; Meta-analysis; Suicide; Suicide attempts; Suicide risk