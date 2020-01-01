|
Citation
Liu S, You J, Ying J, Li X, Shi Q. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 82-89.
Affiliation
Wuling Middle School, Huaihua, 418000, PR China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32056950
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicide ideation (SI) has received increased attention in recent years, and emotion reactivity (ER) has been found to be a risk factor for SI. However, little is known about the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this relationship. The aim of this study is to test a moderated mediation model of SI.
Keywords
Adolescents; Emotion reactivity; Moderated mediation; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Regulatory emotional self-efficacy; Suicide ideation