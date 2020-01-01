Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicide ideation (SI) has received increased attention in recent years, and emotion reactivity (ER) has been found to be a risk factor for SI. However, little is known about the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this relationship. The aim of this study is to test a moderated mediation model of SI.



METHOD: A total of 2,716 Chinese adolescents (53.2% males, mean age = 13.19 years, SD = 0.52) completed self-report questionnaires regarding SI, ER, nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), and regulatory emotional self-efficacy (RESE).



RESULTS: After controlling for gender, ER was significantly associated with SI, and this association was mediated by NSSI. RESE buffered the relation between ER and SI, as well as the relation between ER and NSSI. LIMITATION: This study was cross-sectional in design and relied upon self-report measures only. Almost all participants were recruited from a single city of China.



CONCLUSION: Findings of this study demonstrate a relationship among ER, NSSI, and SI, and expand our understanding of the development of SI. Further, RESE may be a protective factor against SI and NSSI in adolescence, which suggests a potential role of promoting RESE in the prevention and intervention of SI and NSSI.



