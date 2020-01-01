Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality is an important public health problem. Hence, the aims of this study are to report prevalence rates and correlates of suicidality in Andalusia (Southern Spain).



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional household survey conducted on a representative sample of adults living in Andalusia. 4507 subjects were interviewed using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) to assess suicidality and standardized instruments were employed to evaluate associated variables. A multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to explore independent associations with suicidality.



RESULTS: Current prevalence of suicidality was 6.4%, 4.4% showed death wish, 1.4% had ideas of self-harm, 2.4% had suicidal thoughts, 1.1% had a suicidal plan, 0.6% had attempted suicide during the month prior to the interview, and, lastly, 2.6% reported to have had any sort of suicide attempt during his/her previous life. Independent factors associated with suicidality were being female, older age, not having a stable couple, lower levels of social support, having had physical childhood abuse experience, having experienced an increasing number of stressful life events, higher neuroticism scores, having a family history of mental disorder and nicotine or drugs dependence. LIMITATIONS: The instrument employed to measure suicidality is a screening tool rather than a more in-depth diagnostic measure. We have not included all potential correlates of suicidality. This is a cross-sectional study which cannot establish causal relationships between exposures and outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first epidemiological study in Andalusia on suicidality offering important results of clinical interest for suicide prevention.



