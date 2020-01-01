|
Sverdlichenko I, Jansen K, Souza LDM, da Silva RA, Kapczinski F, Cardoso TA. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 252-257.
Mood Disorders Program, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University, Hamilton, ON, Canada; Department of Health and Behavior, Catholic University of Pelotas, Pelotas, RS, Brazil. Electronic address: taianeacardoso@hotmail.com.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
32056885
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults worldwide, and few studies have assessed the factors associated with suicidality in this specific population. Thus, the aim of this study was to assess the association between mixed episodes and suicidality in a community sample of young adults. For this aim, we compared young adults in a mixed episode with individuals in a depressive or (hypo)manic episode, and community controls.
Language: en
Mixed episode; Mood episodes; Suicidality; Suicide risk