SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bowes L. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Oxford, United Kingdom. Electronic address: lucy.bowes@psy.ox.ac.uk.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaac.2020.02.001

PMID

32058029

Abstract

Bullying is increasingly being viewed as a major public mental health problem; children and adolescents who are victims of bullying are at increased risk of negative psychological, social and educational outcomes. Children who bully others may also be at risk; as a group, they show higher levels of substance abuse, antisocial behavioral problems, and criminal offending when compared to children who do not bully others. Yet bullying is tractable; systematic reviews provide evidence that complex, whole-school interventions are effective at reducing victimization and bullying ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print