Abstract

Bullying is increasingly being viewed as a major public mental health problem; children and adolescents who are victims of bullying are at increased risk of negative psychological, social and educational outcomes. Children who bully others may also be at risk; as a group, they show higher levels of substance abuse, antisocial behavioral problems, and criminal offending when compared to children who do not bully others. Yet bullying is tractable; systematic reviews provide evidence that complex, whole-school interventions are effective at reducing victimization and bullying ...

Language: en