|
Citation
|
Désilets L, Fernet M, Otis J, Cousineau MM, Massie L, de Pokomandy A, Nengeh Mensah M. J. Assoc. Nurses AIDS Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Laura Désilets, MA, is a Research Coordinator, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Mylène Fernet, PhD, is a Professor, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Joanne Otis, PhD, is a Professor, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Marie-Marthe Cousineau, PhD, is a Professor, School of Criminology, Université de Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Lyne Massie, MA, is a Research Coordinator, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Alexandra De Pokomandy, PhD, is an Assistant Professor, McGill University-Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Maria Nengeh Mensah, PhD, is a Professor, School of Social Work, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32058333
|
Abstract
|
The current study aimed to document intervention practices, challenges, and training needs concerning the intersections between HIV and intimate partner violence (IPV) among community service providers (n = 12). A direct content analysis using the Trauma-Informed Approach was performed.
Language: en