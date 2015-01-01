SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Désilets L, Fernet M, Otis J, Cousineau MM, Massie L, de Pokomandy A, Nengeh Mensah M. J. Assoc. Nurses AIDS Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Laura Désilets, MA, is a Research Coordinator, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Mylène Fernet, PhD, is a Professor, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Joanne Otis, PhD, is a Professor, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Marie-Marthe Cousineau, PhD, is a Professor, School of Criminology, Université de Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Lyne Massie, MA, is a Research Coordinator, Department of Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Alexandra De Pokomandy, PhD, is an Assistant Professor, McGill University-Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Maria Nengeh Mensah, PhD, is a Professor, School of Social Work, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Québec, Canada.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1097/JNC.0000000000000163

32058333

The current study aimed to document intervention practices, challenges, and training needs concerning the intersections between HIV and intimate partner violence (IPV) among community service providers (n = 12). A direct content analysis using the Trauma-Informed Approach was performed.

RESULTS revealed that community service providers need to create a safe, trusting, and mutually collaborative environment in which the intersections between HIV and IPV trauma are recognized, screened, and discussed with women. These results also highlight the need to consolidate partnerships between HIV and IPV organizations to provide relevant services that consider traumatic experiences. Overall, these findings support the urgent need to develop, implement, and evaluate targeted community interventions that jointly address HIV and IPV.


