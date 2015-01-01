Abstract

Self-injurious behavior (SIB) occurs in up to 50% of individuals with autism. As one of the most serious conditions in individuals with developmental disabilities, SIB affects the individual and his or her family in multiple contexts. A systematic analysis of factors most commonly associated with SIB could inform the development of individualized intervention strategies. The current study examined factors related to SIB in an analysis of client records of 145 children with autism in a comprehensive care center. Predictor variables included age, gender, the Adaptive Behavior Composite, sensory processing, aggression, stereotypies, irritability, adaptive skills, and medical conditions. Age, irritability, and the Adaptive Behavior Composite were found to significantly predict SIB.

