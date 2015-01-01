|
Citation
|
Beatty JA, Stopyra JP, Slish JH, Bozeman WP. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2020; 69: e101892.
|
Affiliation
|
Wake Forest School of Medicine, Dept. of Emergency Medicine, USA. Electronic address: wbozeman@wakehealth.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32056809
|
Abstract
|
Law enforcement officers have a number of force options at their disposal. One less lethal force option available to police is kinetic impact projectiles (KIPs) such as beanbags or synthetic “rubber bullets” fired from shotguns or specialty launchers. A variety of KIPs are currently used by law enforcement agencies. The primary mechanism for KIPs is to deliver a painful impact that mimics being shot with a firearm. This is intended to temporarily incapacitate subjects in order to allow an officer to apprehend them with minimal injury to all parties.
Language: en