Abstract

Studies on firearm fatalities in some parts of Ghana have been reported. However, the incidence and pattern of firearm fatalities in the Northern sector of Ghana have fled the spotlight. This study aimed at reporting the incidence and pattern of gunshot fatalities autopsied within 2008 and 2013 year. There were 82(91.1%) male and 8(8.9%) female victims of gunshot deaths during the study period with an average of 15 cases annually. Where 60(66.7%) of the victims aged within 21-40; years resembling the pattern observed in several parts of the world. A significant number 28(31.1%) of the victims died of multiple shots or dispersed pellets affecting several parts of the body, followed by a single shot to the chest 18(20.0%), abdomen 17(18.9%), head 14(15.6%). Collectively, entry sites like the neck and upper limb among others accounted for 13(14.4%). Robbery accounted for 44(48.9%) followed by homicides 14(15.6%) cases. Recovered pellets, nature and legal status of firearm involved were also examined, and like in several developing countries, country-made guns played a substantial role in the firearm fatalities with calls to strengthen laws governing gun acquisition and use in the country.



Language: en