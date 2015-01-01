Abstract

The association between interpersonal trauma (IPT) and opioid misuse is well established. There are important gaps, however, in our understanding of this relationship. Studies often do not account for the co-occurrence of IPT across time (i.e., multiple experiences of the same type of IPT) and contexts (i.e., experiences of different types of IPT). In addition, few studies have examined the relationship between IPT and prescription opioid use or gender differences. To address these gaps, this study examines the impact of IPT co-occurrence and gender on prescription opioid use and opioid misuse. Data were collected through a cross-sectional online survey of 235 adults with a self-reported history of IPT (i.e., intimate partner violence, sexual assault, adverse childhood experiences). IPT co-occurrence and interactions between IPT, as continuous scales, were assessed as correlates of opioid use and misuse using multinomial regression models. IPT was associated with opioid misuse, but not use, adjusting for gender. The relationship between sexual assault and opioid misuse was confounded by exposure to other types of IPT. Intimate partner violence was associated with opioid misuse among men. Adverse childhood experiences were associated with misuse among women. The interaction between intimate partner violence and sexual assault increased odds of opioid use among women. This study highlights the importance of accounting for IPT co-occurrence and examining gender differences in clinical practice and research related to opioid use/misuse. These approaches are important for understanding the relationship between IPT and opioid use/misuse by more accurately representing the complexity of the lives of survivors.

