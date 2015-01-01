|
Hardy MS, Kennedy JE, Cooper DB. J. Neuropsychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
59th Medical Wing, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Tex. (Hardy); the Department of Psychiatry, University of Texas Health San Antonio, San Antonio, Tex. (Hardy, Cooper); the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Tex. (Kennedy); General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, Va. (Kennedy, Cooper); and the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, San Antonio Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center, Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital, San Antonio, Tex. (Cooper).
32054399
OBJECTIVE: Persistent cognitive, somatic, and neuropsychiatric symptoms following mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) are influenced by posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), particularly in military patients. The authors evaluated the degree to which military service members with a history of mild TBI attributed posttraumatic symptoms to TBI versus PTSD.
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Traumatic Brain Injury