Yunitri N, Kao CC, Chu H, Voss J, Chiu HL, Liu D, Shen SH, Chang PC, Kang XL, Chou KR. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 123: 102-113.
School of Nursing, College of Nursing, Taipei Medical University, Taipei, Taiwan; Center for Nursing and Healthcare Research in Clinical Practice Application, Wan Fang Hospital, Taipei Medical University, Taipei, Taiwan; Department of Nursing, Taipei Medical University-Shuang Ho Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan; Psychiatric Research Center, Taipei Medical University Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan. Electronic address: kueiru@tmu.edu.tw.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32058073
BACKGROUND: Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) has been well established as an effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, PTSD has been re-categorized as part of trauma and stressor-related disorders instead of anxiety disorders. We conducted the first meta-analysis on Randomized Controlled Trials to evaluate the effectiveness of EMDR on reducing symptoms of anxiety disorders.
Anxiety disorders; Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing; Meta-analysis; Randomized controlled trials