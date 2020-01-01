Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the clinical characteristics and treatment outcomes in patients with severe frostbite in a single institution in northeastern China.



METHODS: The clinical records of patients with severe frostbite of the extremities who were hospitalized at the authors' institution between January 2009 and April 2019 were retrospectively reviewed. Demographic data, predisposing factors, clinical presentation, duration of signs and symptoms, number of surgical interventions, and length of hospital stay were extracted and analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 156 consecutive inpatients were treated for severe frostbite with the mean age was 43.7 ± 14.15 years. Hands were the most common site involved (38.5%). The most prevalent predisposing factor for frostbite included alcohol abuse (41.67%), smoking habits (37.18%) and psychiatric illness (14.11%). Mean duration of signs and symptoms was 3.6 days. Most of patients (37.8%) sustained frostbite injury in January. All patients survived, and the mean length of hospital stay was 45.6 days (range, 29-62). Amputations of limbs were performed in 40.4% of patients.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of deep frostbite in Jilin province correlates with the environmental temperature and is often associated with alcohol abuse, smoking and other psychosocial factors. Delayed presentation would increase the risk of amputation. These findings should guide clinical decisions about the treatment of individual patients with deep frostbite.



