McGlynn N, Claudius I, Kaji AH, Fisher EH, Shaban A, Cicero MX, Santillanes G, Gausche-Hill M, Chang TP, Donofrio-Odmann JJ. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Rady Children's Hospital of San Diego, San Diego, CaliforniaUSA.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32054549
INTRODUCTION: The Sort, Access, Life-saving interventions, Treatment and/or Triage (SALT) mass-casualty incident (MCI) algorithm is unique in that it includes two subjective questions during the triage process: "Is the victim likely to survive given the resources?" and "Is the injury minor?" HYPOTHESIS/PROBLEM: Given this subjectivity, it was hypothesized that as casualties increase, the inter-rater reliability (IRR) of the tool would decline, due to an increase in the number of patients triaged as Minor and Expectant.
SALT; mass-casualty incident; pediatric; triage