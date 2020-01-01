Abstract

Microfinance programs provide access to small amounts of capital in the form of credit, savings, or financial incentives. There is evidence that microfinance reduces financial strain and reduces violence making it a promising public health approach. However, most of this evidence was generated internationally in low-resource countries; thus, it is likely that adaptations are necessary for microfinance to be effective at preventing violence in the U.S. This article reviews the evidence base for microfinance interventions on violence outcomes; outlines the potential of microfinance to prevent violence in the U.S.; and offers some possible adaptations in order to increase the likelihood that microfinance will prevent violence in the U.S. Programs might consider providing matched savings instead of small loans to individuals and providing job skills training. Furthermore, it is important for U.S. microfinance programs to engage multiple sectors and to consider additional content, such as a gender equity component and safety planning to protect those who might be in violent relationships. It is also important that these adaptations be rigorously evaluated for impacts on multiple forms of violence.



