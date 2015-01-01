|
Citation
|
Burrell LV, Mehlum L, Qin P. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
National Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, University of Oslo, Norway, Sognsvannsveien 21, 0372, Oslo, Norway.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32055897
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Previous research has linked loss of a parent during childhood to reduced educational aspirations, school performance, and educational attainment later in life. The potential effect of maternal and paternal bereavement on attainment at all educational levels is, however, unknown. The present study aimed to investigate the potential influence of parental death by external causes on completion of compulsory education, high school, vocational education, and University or College education.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cohort study; Educational attainment; Parental bereavement; Population registers