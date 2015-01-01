|
Citation
Milner A, Disney G, Byars S, King TL, Kavanagh AM, Aitken Z. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Disability and Health Unit, Melbourne School Population and Global Health, Centre for Health Equity, The University of Melbourne, Victoria, 3010, Australia. zoe.aitken@unimelb.edu.au.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32055895
Abstract
PURPOSE: We aimed to understand how much of the gender difference in mental health service use could be due to the joint mediation of employment, behavioural and material factors, social support and mental health need.
Language: en
Keywords
Causal mediation analysis; Counterfactual; Gender; Mental health service use