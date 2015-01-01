|
Cano M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Social Work, University of Texas at San Antonio, 501 W. César E. Chávez Blvd., San Antonio, TX, 78207, USA. manuel.cano@utsa.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32055891
PURPOSE: Acculturation-related measures, often based on language, have traditionally been identified as predictors of drinking outcomes for US Hispanics. However, a sole focus on acculturation may obscure the role of societal factors such as discrimination. The present study evaluated ethnic discrimination as a mediator in the relationship between English use/proficiency and alcohol use disorder in US Hispanic immigrants.
Acculturation; English use/proficiency; Ethnic discrimination; Hispanic/Latino immigrants; Mediation