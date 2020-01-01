|
Citation
|
Arendt F, Haim M, Scherr S. Soc. Sci. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School for Mass Communication Research, University of Leuven (KU), Belgium.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32057542
|
Abstract
|
RATIONALE: Google can act as a "gatekeeper" for individuals who seek suicide-related information online (e.g., "how to kill oneself"). The search engine displays a "suicide-prevention result" (SPR) at the very top of some suicide-related search results. This SPR comes as an info box and contains supposedly helpful crisis help information such as references to a telephone counseling service.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Digital divide; Google; Search engine; Suicide; Suicide-prevention result