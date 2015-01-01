|
Citation
Liu L, Miller SL. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020; 86: 102376.
Affiliation
Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA. Electronic address: slmiller@udel.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32056565
Abstract
Youth's social bonds' with conventional social institutions (e.g., family and school) and parental management of youth's leisure time represent two dimensions of suppressants against juvenile delinquency. Using Multivariate regression, this paper assesses these two dimensions of factors simultaneously on youth's aggressive and non-aggressive delinquency, and examines if their effects are gender sensitive.
Language: en
Keywords
Attachment to parents; Gender socialization; Juvenile delinquency; Parental monitoring; School attachment