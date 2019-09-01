|
Farstad DJ, Luttrell JM. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division of Emergency Medicine, UC Health North Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO.
32057630
INTRODUCTION: Most recreational whitewater fatalities are caused by fixed underwater entrapment or by "flush drowning," an obscure term frequently associated with high-volume rivers, continuous rapids, cold water, and a lack of prolonged underwater entrapment. Although entrapment drowning is typically associated with submersion hypoxia, flush drownings likely involve diverse mechanisms of death; as such, a concise definition is elusive. This said, certain risk factors may be predictively associated with flush drownings. We attempt to further characterize causes of fatal river accidents and possible effects of water temperature on injury pattern.
Language: en
Rocky Mountains; cause of death; entrapment submersion; kayaking; whitewater fatalities; whitewater recreation