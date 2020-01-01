|
Citation
Farzaei MH, Bayrami Z, Farzaei F, Aneva I, Das SK, Patra JK, Das G, Abdollahi M. Arch. Iran. Med. 2020; 23(2): 117-127.
Affiliation
Toxicology and Diseases Group, Pharmaceutical Sciences Research Center (PSRC), The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (TIPS), and School of Pharmacy, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Academy of Medical Sciences of I.R. Iran)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32061075
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Herbal medications are becoming increasingly popular with the impression that they cause fewer side effects in comparison with synthetic drugs; however, they may considerably contribute to acute or chronic poisoning incidents. Poison centers receive more than 100000 patients exposed to toxic plants. Most of these cases are inconsiderable toxicities involving pediatric ingestions of medicinal plants in low quantity. In most cases of serious poisonings, patients are adults who have either mistakenly consumed a poisonous plant as edible or ingested the plant regarding to its medicinal properties for therapy or toxic properties for illegal aims.
Language: en
Keywords
Medicinal plants; Poisoning; Review; Safety; Toxicity; Traditional medicine